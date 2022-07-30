Yogender Singh Yadav is India's youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra and actor-producer Chitrangda Singh has acquired the rights to make a film on his life.

Chitrangda Singh, who produced Diljit Dosanjh and Taapse Pannu's Soorma in 2018 as a part of her first production, a film based on the true story of Sandeep Singh, ex captain of the Indian hockey team, has now bagged the rights to helm yet another inspirational story of of Yogender Singh Yadav. He fought in the Kargil War and is the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. He was awarded at the age of 19. He also remains one of the only three living recipients of the Param Vir Chakra in the country.

"I’m very excited to tell stories of real heroes that are many times forgotten even though they still live amongst us . We need to glorify their journey . This will be another attempt to do what I tried with Soorma", says Chitrangda.

The rights of the movie are with CSfilms co-owned with Deepak Singh.

Chitrangda Singh shot to fame with Sudhir Mishra's critically acclaimed drama Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi that released in 2005. She was also seen in films like Yeh Saali Zindagi, Inkaar, I, Me, Aur Main, Desi Boyz, Baazaar, Munna Michael, Gabbat Is Back, and most recently, Bob Biswas.

Talking of Baazaar, in an interview with Firstpost back in 2018, the actress said, "I don’t get that much screen time in Baazaar, so that was a bit of a challenge. Without getting too many lines, I still had to help the plot unravel. One thing that Nikkhil (Advani, producer) told me when he was pitching me this role was to stand up to Saif’s strong character. He was looking for someone who conveyed dignity for this role. Saif plays my husband. He is an antagonist and he has very powerful lines and dialogues. My character doesn’t have those flashy dialogues. I needed to have a strong presence. That was more important than looking just pretty."