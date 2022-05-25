Major's new romantic song Saathiya is out now. Have a look.

The team of Major has dropped the second song today titled Saathiya. The beautiful melodies of the song celebrate love beyond distance and showcase the beautiful chemistry between Adivi Sesh and Saiee Manjrekar.

The song has been sung by Javed Ali, composed by Sricharan Rajwada and penned by Ritesh Rajwada.

Depicting the dedication, courage, sacrifice, love and spirit of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life, Major narrates the tale of our beloved hero. Actor Adivi Sesh shared on social media, “Major is releasing June 3rd, and Sandeep Unnikrishnan sir’s story is something that needs to be watched by EVERY Indian. As we commenced our promotions, I realized that no matter what I said in an interview…I need to make you FEEL what we feel about Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. So for the first time ever in India, a BIG film will show the film to audiences across the country. MAJOR will be shown in exclusive previews in various cities before the official release on June 3rd. We have nothing to hide and everybody to love. See you in your city soon.”

Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, Major is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, and stars Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma and will be released in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam on 3rd June 2022.

