Are you ready for a Binge night with your gang? This Friendship’s Day, reminisce your memories by streaming these must-watch shows only on Lionsgate Play.

All you need are a few good friends who will always have your back, whether it be at work, school, or just during some quiet time. friends who share in your joy while also being there for you during difficult times. What better way to commemorate this enduring relationship than by spending time with your friends?

Invite your friends over for a binge-fest on some of the best shows that will send you on an emotional rollercoaster and make you love them even more.

Jugaadistan

Starring Sumeet Vyas, Ahsaas Channa, Gopal Dutt and Parambrata Chattopadhyay this is a tale about the highs and lows of college life that showcases the gritty side of campus life. Follow the journey of these students through their college lives where they try to make a name for themselves amidst a simmering education scam. A complete package, this show is sure to give you a dose of politics, love, and a whole lot of emotions all in one.

Feels Like Home

What could possibly go wrong when four boys live together? Preet Kammani, Vishnu Kaushal, Mihir Ahuja and Anshuman Malhotra through their characters in Feels Like Home take you on a journey of self-discovery and friendship. Watch this gang go on a journey to manhood where they uncover their insecurities, vulnerabilities and opportunities to come. This hilarious series is sure to take you back to your college/hostel days where you lived together and remember what it was like to be a bunch of awkward teens just trying to make it in life.

Hiccups & Hookups

Starring Lara Dutta, Prateik Babbar and Shinnova, Hiccups & Hookups show the life of a single mother, her commitment-phobic brother and her confused teenage daughter as they struggle to keep a check on dating, relationships, and life. The sibling duo - Vasudha and Akhil not just start living together but also begin helping each other with their life’s everyday issues like true buddies all whilst raising a teenager Kavanya. An interesting take on the friendship between two siblings, this series will make you want to give your first-ever friend a tight hug!

Run The World

As Queen Beyoncé rightly said, Who Run The World? Girls! Starring Amber Stevens West, Andrea Bordeaux, Bresha Webb, and Corbin Reid, this series depicts why we all need girlfriends in life. From being supportive in trying times to sharing each other’s success, you know you can’t go through life without your girls. Watch these gorgeous women navigate their lives while working, playing and being fiercely loyal to each other in Harlem. Steam Run The World with your friends and pair this with a glass of wine and some sheet masks for a slumber party this Friendship’s Day!

Normal People

Starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal, this Irish romantic drama is a compulsive modern love story that gives you a realistic portrayal of young love. Follow this couple as they learn more about themselves, each other and the world as they go through the complexity of being teens while simultaneously trying to grow up in a not-so-soft world. Relive your younger days as you watch what it's like for teens to go through the feelings of love, survive friendships and face many social issues together that may come to life.

