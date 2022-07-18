Amazon miniTV launches a rib-tickling and highly anticipated trailer of India’s biggest weekly comedy show 'Case Toh Banta Hai'. The show features popular artists Riteish Deshmukh, Varun Sharma and Kusha Kapila, along with some of the biggest celebrities of India.

In association with Noise and Campus, Amazon's free video streaming service, Amazon miniTV, today debuted the eagerly awaited Case Toh Banta Hai trailer. This unique weekly comedy programme is produced by Banijay Asia and stars Riteish Deshmukh, Varun Sharma, and Kusha Kapila. Riteish and Varun play the roles of the public prosecutor and defence attorney in India's first court of humour, while Kusha portrays the judge who decides the fate of the biggest Bollywood stars.

The trailer shows how Riteish, Varun and Kusha deal with the cases of India’s most loved personalities, which include Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor, Rohit Shetty and Badshah. The trailer gives a sneak peek into how Case Toh Banta Hai promises to be a laugh riot for audiences and is envisioned to set a new benchmark in the space of comedy.

“I have done many projects in the past that fall under the comedy genre, but Case Toh Banta Hai will always remain one of the most special projects of my career”, said Riteish Deshmukh. “The mere idea and concept of this show that puts the biggest celebrities of our country in a spot that makes them and us laugh the whole time. It's one dhamakedaar case with a lot of masala.”

“My love for atrangi comedy is well known among audiences and the industry. Nothing could have excited me more than getting together with Riteish and Kusha and then having fun with most popular and admired names in the film fraternity”, said Varun Sharma.

“When I was approached for Case Toh Banta Hai, I was like are you sure, “you want me to be the judge?” I’d never thought they will trust a content creator with a role like that but once I sat in my judge chair and got to hear the hilarious accusations that were levied on celebrities like names and be a part of that contagious energy on set, I knew that I was a part of something truly hatke. As much as I tried to be a tough taskmaster, I was the one to laugh the loudest on a joke so this judge appreciates good humour, if anything.”, said Kusha Kapila.

Case Toh Banta Hai is a combination of various formats including light-hearted roast, talk show and sketches. It will premiere exclusively on 29th July for free on Amazon miniTV on its shopping app and Fire TV.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.