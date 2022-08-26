Before proceeding to the main event, Ranbir, Nagarjuna, and Rajamouli posed together for several cameras and also feasted together the South Indian cuisine in a traditional manner.

With the dates of Ayan Mukherji’s most ambitious project Brahmastra nearing, the makers and the actors have amped up their promotional spree. In the latest promotional outing, Brahmastra’s lead actor, Ranbir Kapoor was joined by his co-star Nagarjuna and ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli in Chennai. As the trio arrived for their grand promotional event, they received a musical welcome, with a large traditional band playing dhols and other instruments.

Before proceeding to the main event, Ranbir, Nagarjuna, and Rajamouli posed together for several cameras and also feasted together the South Indian cuisine in a traditional manner. Paparazzo Varinder Chawla dropped a video of the stars eating together on his official Instagram account.

While posting the video, the paparazzo wrote in the caption, “RK, SS Rajamouli and Nagarjuna enjoying South Indian delicacies as the Brahmāstra Chennai promotions carry out.” In the video, one can see the trio sitting next to each other as they eat a South Indian meal plated completely in a traditional manner on a banana leaf.

In a different video posted by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Ranbir can be seen talking to the papz. In the video, the actor looks like sitting in a theatre, while one of the photographers sitting behind him calls him and says “I love you.” Ranbir, the sweetest person that he is, winks at him, and says “Thank You.”

The actor can be heard asking them, when they all reached, to which a photographer responds ‘today in the morning.’ All three of them chose a semi-formal look for the occasion. Clad in a navy blue denim jacket atop a white V-neck t-shirt, RK looked uber-cool, as he paired it all with beige trousers and white sneakers. Nagarjuna looked stylish as always in his sky blue mandarin collared shirt and off-white trousers.

While Brahmastra marks Nagarjuna’s comeback to Hindi cinema almost after two decades, the movie will be presented by Rajamouli in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. In Ayan’s directorial, Nagarjuna will be seen essaying the character of an archaeologist.

In addition, Brahmastra also marks the first collaboration of Ranbir with his wife Alia Bhatt. Apart from Ranbir, Alia, and Nagarjuna, the movie also features Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. The upcoming action-adventure film will witness its theatrical release on 9 September.

