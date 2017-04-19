BookMyBai, domestic help business, puts ban on serving Bollywood celebrities​

BookMyBai has written about five celebrities who they claim have ill-treated domestic helps.

BookMyBai, an app that provides cooking, cleaning and other services performed by a domestic help, has officially refused to extend their services to Bollywood celebrities in an article published on its blog

Calling their experiences with Bollywood celebrities "not less than horrendous", the company has said that Bollywood celebrities exploit services.

They cite the examples of five such celebrities. They allege that one forced the domestic help to miss his mother's last rites, another threatened to send bouncers to the office until the company refunded the client's money and a third physically abused a help and threatened to criticise the company on Twitter if it did not provide a replacement.

Thus far, BookMyBai has worked with 20 celebrities. In one case, they claim that a celebrity harassed a help to the extent that she absconded from the city and is too fearful to come back.

The author of the post has mentioned that the maids do not wish to report instances of abuse to the police because they cannot afford to miss work to visit the police station when they are called by officers.

"These are just a few cases which I have listed out. We have never come across cases like this with our not-a-bollywood-celebrity clients. Even if there is a deficiency of service, we mutually resolve the issue and come to an understanding. However these celebs have shaken our trust in all of them and we have now issued a blanket-ban," the blog post reads.

