Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram and shared a photo of the snacks that she has received from Khushi and Boney Kapoor and thanked the father-daughter duo.

After ruling Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra is now carving her niche in Hollywood. She has been a part of some iconic films, including The Matrix Resurrections. However, she has often stated that she is missing India, especially the food. To help Priyanka get a taste of Indian food, filmmaker Boney Kapoor and his younger daughter Khushi Kapoor treated the actress to some Indian snacks. Priyanka Chopra took to social media and shared a photo of the snacks that she received and thanked the father-daughter duo. She shared a photo of khakhra and poha along with different types of namkeen that she received. Across the photo, she wrote, “Thank you Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor for a taste of home. So kind.” Boney Kapoor has also reposted the photo.

Check out the photo below:

Priyanka Chopra is a self-proclaimed foodie and she has taken her love for food a notch high by opening an Indian restaurant in New York by the name Sona. In June last year, Priyanka Chopra visited her restaurant in New York and shared some photos. She had captioned them as, “I cannot believe I am finally at Sona New York and seeing our labour of love after 3 years of planning. My heart is so full to go into the kitchen and meet the team that makes Sona New York such a wholesome experience. From my namesake private dining room, Mimi’s, to the gorgeous interiors, the stunning art by Indian artists (for sale) and the yummy food and drinks, the Sona experience is so unique and a part of my heart in the heart of New York City.”

Check out the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has various projects lined up. In Hollywood, she will next be seen in Citadel and Text For You. In Bollywood, she has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

On the personal front, in January this year, Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed a baby girl through surrogacy. They have named their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.