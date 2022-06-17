'The most memorable moment from Masoom was when I picked up the guitar', says actor Boman Irani.

In a daughter’s quest to unearth the truth, who can she trust when her family wishes to hide the truth under the garb of love and protection? After topping the chart with some fantastic thriller shows, Disney+ Hotstar is ready to pack a punch with another nail-biting psychological thriller, Masoom. Set in Falauli, Punjab, the series will unfold the unspoken truths that cloud the lives of the Kapoor family, where complex relationship dynamics change with time and ambition. The six-episode series, releasing on 17th June, will see the digital series debut of the indelibly talented actor Boman Irani and rising star Samara Tijori showing another side of the coin of a complex father-daughter relationship.

Actors are always working on a hectic schedule and there are few times which are memorable when they unwind with their team. Interestingly, a similar incident will stay on in the memory of Boman Irani from the shoot of his OTT debut on Disney+ Hotstar’s Masoom. Amidst the shooting schedule of Masoom, the entire cast and crew had a holiday and they made the most of it, Boman shares the happy memory in his own words.

Boman Irani said, “I think nothing works better than the satisfying completion of a scene and a happy ending of a day where everyone looks around at each other and an unsaid look in each other’s eyes, wishing each one ‘good night’ knowing that we have something good in the bag. We discount the fact that a good day’s work is actually the best feeling while driving home. If you are driving home, you are tired and you knock your head back to the seat as to how the day went and a little smile creeps on your face. The crew was amazing, great DOP, great assistants and a great Art team. The hours are long, we were not in town and we were in Chandigarh and travel time used to play a big part. However, one day, as luck would have it, we had a day off and we rounded up a bit. We went for dinner at a mall in Chandigarh in a club. We got together, got to know each other, I jumped up on stage and picked up a guitar, did some songs and all of us felt wonderful as if we walked out of a rock concert!.”

Hotstar Specials’ Masoom, directed by Mihir Desai and helmed by Gurmmeet Singh as the showrunner, is an Indian rendition of the award-winning Irish series Blood, exploring family ties and deception after losing a loved one. The show is produced under the Dreamers & Doers Co. banner, a premium content studio owned by Reliance Entertainment. Joining the lead cast will be Manjari Fadnis, Veer Rajwant Singh, Upasana Singh, and Manurishi Chaddha, amongst others. The series also features a soulful soundtrack composed by the famous Anand Bhaskar Collective.

Tune into Disney+ Hotstar to discover the story of the Kapoors on 17th June 2022.

