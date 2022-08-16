Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, who first met on the sets of Alone in 2015, tied the knot in 2016.

Actress Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have announced their pregnancy on Instagram with mushy pictures. The maternity album, shared by the 43-year-old actress, screams love from miles away. Best part? We can also spot the baby bump. No, we aren't crying, you are crying. In one of the slides, Karan is seen planting a kiss on the baby bump. The soon-to-be parents' couple is all smiles as they pose for the lens. Wait, don't miss that pregnancy glow. Along with the pictures, Bipasha wrote, “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be.” The note also mentioned, “We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three.” The couple described this new chapter as a creation manifested by their love. “Our baby will join us soon and add to our glee. Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby,” she added.

Bipasha and Karan's industry friends and colleagues have congratulated the couple in the comments section. Actor Abhay Deol said, “Love.” Veteran Bollywood actress Neelam Kothari Soni also reacted to the news and wrote, “So amazing.”

Former Bigg Boss contestant Rajiv Adatia commented, “OMG I’m so happy for you.” Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim commented, “Wow…So Beautiful.. Many many congratulations to both of you Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover.”Bipasha and Karan tied the knot in 2016.

