After big Box Office Numbers, Kartik Aaryan has now raked in over 100 crores in profits for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kartik Aaryan has been making and breaking various records with his latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor has shown an unprecedented success in his career graph that has catapulted him to the A league of stars. After giving the biggest opening weekend of the year and the first blockbuster post-pandemic, he has now raked in over 100 crores in profit for the film.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was made at a budget of 65 crores and it has already done a business of 174 crores by day 25 in India, grossing a profit of over 107 crores. Kartik has managed to do such massive business despite coming on a non-holiday and within its 25-day run, hasn't seen even a partial holiday, which makes the success even more massive.

Moreover, with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 now released, Kartik also has films like Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next in his kitty.

