Kartik Aaryan ki 100 crore wali smile is unmissable as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 crosses 100 crore collections within just 10 days.

Kartik Aaryan has all reasons to be flying high as the young superstar has successfully raked in over 100 crores for his latest, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in less than 10 days since the release of the film.

Taking to his social media, Kartik shared an adorable close up of himself, where he can be seen grinning with genuine happiness and captioned it, "100 crore wali smile ❤️

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 "

The heartthrob was seen running all around the country on sleepless nights, promoting his film before its release and now, even after delivering the biggest opening weekend of the year in Bollywood films, he has been on his toes, going around promoting his film as he recently visited Pune and then Kolkata. Kartik has left behind big backed films like Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Gangubai Kathiawadi to give the highest opening collection of the year, catapulting his way into the A-league.

Post Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the superstar is set to impress his fans further with films like Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.

