Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in its fourth weekend outperforms Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj in its second

Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is an unstoppable force at the box office and continues to go strong even after four weeks. Inching towards the 200-crore mark, the film’s fourth-weekend collections were higher than the second-weekend collections for Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s fourth-weekend collection stood at Rs 8.37 crore and with this, the net box office collection of the film has now gone up to Rs 171.52 crore.

Given the recent numbers, the Kartik Aaryan starrer that won him rave reviews also gave Bollywood its first blockbuster post-pandemic.

A massive feat for a millennial young superstar who is now proving to be as bankable, if not more than industry heavyweights, industry experts point out how Kartik Aaryan’s enormous fanbase and popularity with both the Indian masses and classes was a huge driving force for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s record-breaking numbers. The film also had strong performances by Tabu and Rajpal Yadav in addition to the great chemistry between Kartik and Kiara.

