Deepika Padukone is one of the jury members at Cannes. However, she is not the first Indian to serve as a panel member. Here are eight members, who served as Jury members at the prestigious festival.

The prestigious event of the Cannes Film Festival started yesterday (17th May) and we are expecting to witness some of the greatest cinemas of recent times across the globe in it. While it is a proud moment for us as Deepika Padukone is one of the eight-member Cannes Competition jury at the festival, she is not the first Indian, who has served on the panel. Here are the eight other personalities, who were Jury members at Cannes before.

Mrinal Sen

Filmmaker Mrinal Sen, who served as a Jury member at Cannes in 1982, was the first Indian to achieve this feat. In 1983, his film Kharij won the Jury prize at the festival. Apart from Kharij, his other films like Ekdin Pratidin, Khandhar and Genesis have been presented at the reputed festival.

Mira Nair

The acclaimed director Mira Nair, known for helming films like Salaam Bombay!, Monsoon Wedding, The Namesake and others, was a jury member in 1990. In 1998, Salaam Bombay! won two awards at the Cannes- Audience Award, and the Best First Film.

Arundhati Roy

The author, who was honoured with the Booker Prize for her novel The God Of Small Things, served as a jury member in 2000.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

In 2003, Aishwarya became the first Indian actress to serve as a jury member at the Cannes. In 2oo2, her film Devdas, which co-starred Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit, was screened at the festival.

Nandita Das

The actress and filmmaker served as a jury member in 2005. In 2013, Nandita served as a jury member again for the Cinéfondation (a foundation under Cannes to promote next-gen international filmmakers) and short film jury.

Sharmila Tagore

The legendary actress was a jury member in 2009. In 1962, her film Devi, which was directed by Satyajit Ray, was screened at the festival

Shekhar Kapur

The filmmaker, who is known for directing films like Masoom, Mr. India, Bandit Queen and others, served as a jury member in 2010.

Vidya Balan

The versatile and powerhouse actress, who marked her Cannes debut in 2013, also served as a jury member in the same year.

​Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.​