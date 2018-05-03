Before 102 Not Out, tracing the Bachchans and Kapoors onscreen, from Deewar to Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

This week's release 102 Not Out will see two Hindi cinema stalwarts Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor reunite on screen after 27 years. They have starred together in five popular films — Kabhi Kabie, Naseeb, Ajooba, Amar Akbar Anthony and Coolie. They are also related, as Amitabh's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda is married to Rishi's nephew Nikhil Nanda.

However, Rishi has gone on record in his autobiography Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored and admitted that him and Amitabh were not seeing eye to eye for years. Now that they have buried the hatchet and are playing father-son in Umesh Shukla's film, Firstpost is going beyond their individual capacities and looking at the number of times their family members have shared the screen space or collaborated in professional capacities in the past.

Here is our permutations and combinations of the Kapoor and Banchan khaandaans:

Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor

One of the most formidable and memorable hero duos of the 1970s, Rishi's late uncle Shashi Kapoor and Amitabh shared the screen space in memorable films like Deewar, Shaan, Namak Halaal, Trishul, Do Aur Do Paanch and Roti, Kapada Aur Makaan. Remember the iconic exchange that culminates with "Mere pas maa hai"? That's Amitabh and Shashi's onscreen chemistry for you.

Amitabh Bachchan and Neetu Kapoor

While Neetu is best remembered for her onscreen pairing with her husband Rishi, her song with Amitabh, 'Chhookar Mere Mann Ko' from the 1981 film Yaarana just refuses to die its natural death. Kishore Kumar's evergreen vocals, accompanied by Amitabh and Neetu's warm chemistry, makes it a timeless melody.

Amitabh Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Amitabh can claim to be perhaps the only actor who has worked with three generations of the Kapoor family. After starring alongside Shammi Kapoor, Shashi, Rishi and Neetu, he shared the screen space with Kareena in films like Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Govind Nihalani's Dev and Prakash Jha's Satyagraha.

Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor

It was a casting coup waiting to be pulled off. Kudos to Karan Johar who has roped in Amitabh and Ranbir for their maiden onscreen collaboration in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming fantasy film Brahmastra, also starring Alia Bhatt.

Jaya Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor

Yash Chopra's 1981 romantic drama Silsila is best known for the unbelievable casting of Amitabh, Jaya and Rekha in a love triangle. But fans of the film would know that Shashi was also a part of the ensemble as he played Jaya's love interest.

Jaya Bachchan and Randhir Kapoor

These two stars also have an evergreen song in common — 'Jaane Ja Dhoondta Phir Raha' from the 1972 film Jawani Diwani. It marked possibly the first confluence of the Bachchan and Kapoor legacies.

Abhishek Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor

It was interesting to watch Rishi playing the father of his onscreen rival-cum-co-star Amitabh in another Umesh Shukla film, All Is Well, that also starred Asin and Surpiya Pathak Kapoor.

Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kaooor Khan

In another interesting event, Abhishek and Kareena made their Bollywood debuts in the same film — JP Dutta's 2000 cross-border drama Refugee. Also, Kareena's elder sister Karisma was engaged to Abhishek when this film released. However, they called it off subsequently and Abhishek went on to marry Aishwarya Rai.

Aishwarya Rai Bachhan and Rishi Kapoor

In what was the last production of RK Films, Aishwarya Rai was cast opposite Akshaye Khanna in Rishi's 1999 directorial Aa Ab Laut Chalen. The film tanked at the box office and also put the final nail in the coffin of the historic RK Films, around the same time as Amitabh's production company ABCL wrapped up its operations.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor

The most recent collaboration between a Kapoor and a Bachchan was in another Karan Johar film. He put the 70 mm on fire by directing Aishwarya and Ranbir in his 2016 romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Though Ranbir was primarily paired with Anushka Sharma, his chemistry with Aishwarya gathered more steam.

