Sunita Shirole said she is living at TV actor Nupur Alankar's house till she gets back on her feet.

Veteran actor Sunita Shirole, who has starred in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, is seeking financial assistance after exhausting savings in the pandemic lockdown. The actor said she is finding "very difficult to survive" due to lack of funds.

Frequent hospitalisation owing to a kidney ailment, medical bills and taking care of other health issued have been a cause of financial burden to the 85-year-old, according to Times of India.

"I was working till the pandemic struck. I used up all my savings to survive during this period. Unfortunately, I had to be hospitalised around that time with a kidney infection and acute knee pain. If that wasn’t bad enough, I fell twice in the hospital and fractured my left leg. I can’t bend it anymore. I have undergone an angioplasty in the past and I am battling other ailments, too," she told TOI.

Shirole is appealing for financial help till she finds work again. She told TOI, “Aaj main duniya ke rehem aur karam par hoon (Today, I am at the mercy of the world)”. She added that when she was earning in her heydays, she always helped people out financially.

Talking about her situation, the actor revealed she had been living as a paying guest till recently but she couldn’t afford to pay the rent. Currently, she is living with actor Nupur Alankar.

Shirole expressed her gratitude to the Cine And TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA), who sent Alankar to assist her. Alankar brought Shirole to her home and also hired a nurse for her.

#repost URGENT CALL FOR HELP FOR TWO SENIOR MEMBERS: #CINTAA Member Ms. #SavitaBajaj – 80 years with a critical heart condition, & Ms. #SunitaShirole – 85 years, who have undergone angioplasty and suffers severely from Osteoporosis (fragile bones due to old age) pic.twitter.com/uHJtyq8dQg — CINTAA_Official (@CintaaOfficial) July 19, 2021

The actor had invested a large of her savings in her husband’s business. But the firehouse caught fire and burned down. Her husband passed away in 2003. She regrets not saving and buying a house in Mumbai.

Shirole appeared in films such as Shaapit, Made in China, and The Legend of Bhagat Singh. She has also worked in television shows including Mrs Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuyein and Kis Des Mein Hai Meraa Dil.