Bailable warrant against Salman Khan in 2002 hit-and-run case stayed by Mumbai court; actor to furnish surety at once

Mumbai: A Mumbai court today stayed a bailable warrant issued against Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the 2002 hit-and-run case, in which the government's appeal against his acquittal is pending before the Supreme Court.

"Salman had to appear before the court here to furnish surety as per the direction of the Supreme Court which has admitted the government's appeal," said special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat.

The court had last week issued a bailable warrant against him after the actor did not complete the procedure of providing surety (a guarantor for good behaviour) on the past two dates, Gharat said.

Khan's lawyer filed an application on Wednesday before the sessions judge M G Deshpande who stayed the bailable warrant after the lawyer said that the actor would complete the procedure.

"We had moved the Supreme Court seeking change in the surety, and the apex court allowed it. We have already started the process to comply with the order," said Khan's lawyer Niranjan Mundergi.

In December 2015, the Bombay High Court had acquitted Khan of all criminal charges for a lack of substantial evidence, seven months after the sessions court held him guilty.

The actor was accused of running his car over some persons sleeping on the pavement in suburban Bandra in 2002. One person had died in the mishap. The trial court awarded him a five-year jail term.

A court in Jodhpur recently sentenced the actor to five years in jail for killing a blackbuck in 1998.

Updated Date: Apr 12, 2018 09:59 AM