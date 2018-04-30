You are here:

Baaghi 3 may not see Disha Patani opposite Tiger Shroff; Kriti Sanon being considered to reunite with Heropanti co-star

FP Staff

Apr,30 2018 12:23:26 IST

Even before Ahmed Khan's action entertainer Baaghi 2 became a box office rage, the makers had already announced another sequel. However, the leading lady of the second installment, Disha Patani, may not be paired opposite Tiger Shroff in the upcoming third part.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in a still from Baaghi 2. YouTube

Mumbai Mirror reports that the makers of Baaghi 3 are on the lookout for a fresh face and Kriti Sanon is topping their priority chart. Kriti and Tiger, who debuted together in Bollywood with Heropanti, are being considered as an on-screen couple for the action drama. The first installment of Baaghi had Shraddha Kapoor in the lead.

 

Earlier, on being asked about Baaghi 3's hurried announcement, co-producer Sajid Nadiadwala had told the Times of India, "Writing of Baaghi 3 is still in process and within a month, we will come to know and then we will announce it. Actually, I announced it before the trailer of Baaghi 2 to my team. I wanted to give confidence before releasing Baaghi 2 to the director and the whole acting team, and I am sure that the audience will like Baaghi 2 and help us to make part three."

In the meanwhile, Sanon, who was launched by Nadiadwala, has also been finalised for his upcoming comedy Housefull 4.

Updated Date: Apr 30, 2018 12:23 PM

