Athiya Shetty to play Kashmiri footballer Afshan Ashiq in biopic to be produced by Gulshan Grover's son Sanjay

Athiya Shetty is busy preparing for a challenging role as Kashmiri footballer Afshan Ashiq, recognised for putting together a team of women footballers and training them, and later drawn into a controversy when she was tagged as a stone-pelter in Kashmir with a photo of her going viral. Now, the rights of her life have been acquired by Gulshan Grover’s son Sanjay for a movie be titled Hope Solo based on her struggles centering on the theme of women empowerment, as reported by Mumbai Mirror.

The project will be directed by debutante Manish Harishankar, who has assisted Rajkumar Santoshi on several movies, and written by Saiwyn Quadras of Neerja and Mary Kom-fame.

Athiya has started practicing the sport and learning the language to prepare for her role, which is said to be different from most Indian biopics as it will not be a story of success but an emotional journey of a girl fighting against a system. The film will include several movements like Khelo India and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, and feature Afshan’s aspirations to play women’s football at international forums in this backdrop, as reported by Mumbai Mirror.

This will be Athiya’s third project after her debut with Sooraj Pancholi in Hero under Salman Khan Films in 2015, followed by Anees Bazmi’s Mubarakan alongside Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Ileana D’Cruz last year.

Hope Solo will also be Sanjay’s first big ticket venture as an international film, since he has been closely related to business entertainment in Hollywood, especially as the Director of Special Projects with Metro Goldwyn Mayer for the past five years, as reported by Mumbai Mirror.

Updated Date: Jun 06, 2018 16:12 PM