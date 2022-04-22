Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Nil Battey Sannata featured Swara Bhasker, Pankaj Tripathi and Ratna Pathak Shah in key roles.

The talented filmmaker of Bollywood Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who helmed heartwarming films like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Panga and others, has shared a nostalgic post on Instagram as her directorial debut Nil Battey Sannata completed six years of release today.

The critically-acclaimed film narrated the story of Chanda played by Swara Bhasker, who dreams of getting her only daughter educated and later gets herself enrolled in school to complete her schooling.

Ashwiny shared a long post revealing how she left her advertising job to make this film. She wrote, "In 2014 I made a small ad film for Sony KBC called "Mubarak ho ladki hui hai" This story came up right after that. I left my comfortable highly paying, globe trotting Advertising job to make this story I believed in. Survived on my PF / Gratuity and savings. Not an easy decision when you are top of your game from a working class family, heading an agency and leaving everything to start from the beginning."

"But I had to fearlessly follow my passion with the over a decade experience I carried along with me. 6 years of #nilbatteysannata Thankyou for the unconditional love even today. Thank-you for making me believe that telling stories that matter does impact lives.Than-you for the encouragement & accepting me as a storyteller & constantly believing in me. No matter who you are or where you come from, you have the right to dream. For many more stories to tell. I am because of you. Gratitude," Ashwiny added.

Lead actress Swara Bhasker also celebrated six years of the movie by calling it a 'gem' that changed her life. She tweeted, "6 years to this gem that changed my life! To a role that made me a better person! These are the films & parts that make you feel blessed & make all those hard, struggling days worthwhile. Thank u ⁦ @ashwinyiyer ⁩ 4 Chanda Thank you ⁦⁦⁦⁦⁦ @CastingChhabra."

Produced by Aanand L Rai, the film also featured Pankaj Tripathi and Ratna Pathak Shah in prominent roles. The film was written by Ashwiny Iyer, Neeraj Singh, Pranjal Choudhary and Nitesh Tiwari. Interestingly, Ashwiny bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Debut Director for Nil Battey Sannata.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.​