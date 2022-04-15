Asha Bhosle's youngest son Anand is reportedly hospitalised in Dubai. The singer has been frequently up on her son's health status.

As per the latest reports, legendary singer Asha Bhosle's son Anand Bhosle has been admitted to a hospital in Dubai due to dizziness. The incident happened a couple of days back when he suddenly fell on the ground and even suffered a few injuries, reported E Times.

While earlier Anand was admitted to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit), he has been now been shifted to a normal hospital room. The report also claimed that Asha was in Dubai when this incident took place. The source informed the publication that the incident has shaken the Mangeshkars and Bhosles.

While the reason behind the incident is still unknown, the report added that Asha Bhosle will not be returning to Mumbai anytime soon and has stayed back in Dubai. She has been frequently checking up on Anand's health condition at the hospital.

Each and every member of the Mangeshkar and Bhosle family has been calling up Asha Bhosle every day to enquire about Anand's health status.

For the unversed, Anand is Asha Bhosle's youngest son, who has studied business and film direction and also manages her mother's career. The legendary singer had another son Hemant, who passed away in 2015 after a battle with cancer.

Asha Bhosle's daughter Varsha passed away in 2012. The singer had children with Ganpatrao Bhosle. She later went on to marry popular music composer and singer Rahul Dev Burman, who was fondly called RD Burman or Pancham Da. The duo collaborated for many iconic songs.

Asha Bhosle's elder sister and veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6, 2022, at the age of 92 due to multiple organs failure. The legendary singer had crooned over 25,000 songs in over 36 languages during her career.

