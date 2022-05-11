On the occasion of Pooja Bedi's 52nd birthday, here is a look at some of her pictures with her daughter Alaya.

Actor Pooja Bedi turns 52 today, 11 May. The stunning actor, who is the daughter of actor Kabir Bedi and noted Indian classic danseuse Protima Bedi, was born on 11 May 1970. She gained fame after her role in Aamir Khan's blockbuster Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar.

After working in the film industry from 1991 to 1995, Pooja Bedi made a comeback in 2004. She has also actively campaigned for HIV/AIDS awareness. The actor has also appeared in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa and was a TV host for Not Just Page 3 and Just Pooja.

The actress has two kids- Alaya F, who made her debut in Jawaani Jaaneman, and Omar. On the occasion of her 52nd birthday, here is a look at some of her pictures with her daughter Alaya:

Pooja Bedi shared a heartwarming post on her daughter Alaya F's recent birthday.

The Bedi family looks adorable in this Holi picture. Pooja Bedi looks gorgeous wearing an orange dress while posing with her children, Alaya and Omar.

The actress penned down a moving post after Alaya F won a Filmfare award. Pooja Bedi and Omar can be seen showering love on Alaya F post her win.

Bedi shared a family photo, garnering much love from her fans. While Pooja Bedi can be seen wearing a floral top in the image, Alaya F aces the casual look in a white shirt with denim.

The actress shared an adorable picture of Alaya F and her late mother on the occasion of Women's Day. Alaya looks like the cutest baby ever and we cannot take our eyes off her.

Pooja Bedi shared a picture with her father Kabir Bedi and daughter Alaya from the screening of Jawaani Jaaneman.

The actress shared an adorable picture with her kids Alaya and Omar. The trip can be seen colour coordinating and rocking their black outfits.

Happy birthday Pooja Bedi!

