Aryan Khan Breaks Year-Long Instagram Hiatus; Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana & His Fans Can't Keep Calm
Well, they all made their comeback in 2022. while Aamir made his comeback on the big screen with Laal Singh Chaddha and Ranbir with Shamshera, Aryan made his comeback on a much smaller screen, your mobile phones to be precise.
Well, they all made their comeback in 2022. while Aamir made his comeback on the big screen with Laal Singh Chaddha and Ranbir with Shamshera, Aryan made his comeback on a much smaller screen, your mobile phones to be precise.
When he posted a couple of pictures after an entire year but unlike Aamir khan and Ranbir Kapoor, who bombed both terribly at the box office, Aryan's comeback is a super hit with the audience, yes the same audience that labeled him a drug dealer and a junkie sometime back is now going gaga over his uncanny resemblance that Shahrukh khan and his adorable comradery with his siblings, Abrahim and Suhana.
To say the year 2021, was miserable for Aryan Khan would actually be an understatement.
In October last year, the star kid was arrested in an alleged Mumbai cruise drugs bust.
Aryan was accused with possession and and dealing of these illegal drugs.
Once he was taken in custody, people's interest in his legal proceedings sky-rocketed.
Throughout his ordeal, actors like Salman Khan, Sunil Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Hrithik Roshan openly supported Aryan and after getting rejected multiple times, he was finally granted bail on October 13.
after spending more than 3 weeks in prison, Aryan Khan finally walked out as a free man.
A lot of his fans welcomed him home but the ordeal had taken its toll not just on Aryan Khan but on his entire family.
we are happy that Aryan made his comeback to social media but we are happier that normalcy has entered into the Khan household.
And now, Shah Rukh Khan is a jinx!
The Salmaniacs want Shah Rukh’s cameo removed from their beloved Khan (Salman, not poor Shah Rukh)’s underproduction film Tiger, the Yash Raj franchise’s third segment which has Salman in the lead.