Arjun Kapoor is thrilled that Ek Villain Returns has opened well at the box-office and that he could contribute to a Hindi film’s opening at the counters.

Arjun Kapoor is thrilled to have delivered the fifth biggest opening of his career with Ek Villain Returns. Arjun’s biggest opener is Gunday at Rs. 16.12 crore, 2 States opened to Rs. 12.42 crore and Half Girlfriend opened to Rs. 10.27 crore. With Ek Villain Returns, Arjun recorded a solid day 1 at the counters with Rs. 7.05 crore.

Arjun says, "The fact that Ek Villain Returns opening is the fifth biggest of my career, even while the industry tries to bounce back post pandemic, is extremely validating. I have consistently tried to do films that connect to the youth and the masses and it feels great to see them enjoy Ek Villain Returns. I’m thrilled with the start that the film has got and I’m sure it will continue its momentum in the days to come."

He says, "For me, personally, there is a lot to be proud of. The fact that I have been able to contribute to a Bollywood film opening at the counters is validation enough. Im glad that people are appreciating my performance. I wanted to be a part of an edgy, cool film and the result is something for me to cherish right now."

Arjun also has an interesting mix of films this year that will see him straddle many genres. Apart from being seen in Mohit Suri’s thriller this weekend, Arjun will also be seen in Aasman Bhardwaj’s Kuttey and Ajay Bahl’s The Ladykiller.

The actor began his career in 2012 with Yash Raj Films' Ishaqzaade and followed it up with Aurangzeb. He has also acted in films like Finding Fanny, Tevar, Ki & Ka, Mubarakan, Namaste England, India's Most Wanted, Panipat, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, and Bhoot Police.

