Arjun Kapoor, who began his career with the 2012 hit Ishaqzaade and followed it up with yet another dark space in Aurangzeb, veers into the territory again with Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns. A sequel to the 2014 success, the film also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria. With this film, Kapoor has been reunited with his love. To elaborate, he has been reunited with his love for tattoos.

Kapoor says, “For me, tattoos are a form of expression and I love it! It’s cool, sexy, beautiful and I dig it. I have always wanted to sport tattoos in my films and it is not a secret that I love tattoos deeply. For me, they are always personal. I’m always hunting for cool designs and talking to people about what my next one will be.” He shared this message with fans through an Instagram post.

He adds, “So, Ek Villain 2 was an amazing project for me because I got to sport such insane tattoos that define my character and personality in the film. Getting inked holds a different meaning for everyone, for me it was always about imprinting a part of your soul onto your body.”

Arjun sports three tattoos in real life. His first tattoo was the word 'Maa' as a mark of his love for his mother Mona Shourie Kapoor, who passed away in 2012. His second was the Latin phrase 'Per Ardua Ad Astra', which means 'From adversity to the stars' that was inked on his arm. His third tattoo was the letter ‘A’ and an ace mark inked on his wrist. This is dedicated to his sister, Anshula.

Arjun says, “With this film, I can safely say that I have been reunited with my love for body art and I thank Mohit Suri for covering me with tattoos that I will cherish forever. I already have 3 tattoos. Time to maybe get 1 more.”

Apart from Ek Villain Returns, Arjun Kapoor also has films like Kuttey and The Killer coming up. His last release, theatrical release Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, fetched the actor some rave reviews from critics and audiences alike.

