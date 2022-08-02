Arjun Kapoor was seen jamming on Rakul Preet Singh's Mashooka' during his makeup session; Jackky Bhagnani responds

Jackky Bhagnani’s music label Jjust Music’s first Pan India single ‘Mashooka’ is constantly been garnering immense love from the masses and creating examples of its success. After grooving the nation on its young and refreshing beats, now the rising fever of the song has taken over Arjun Kapoor who couldn't stop himself from grooving on the song.

Taking to his social media, the actor shared a video of his make-up session and added the 'Mashooka' song to the same. The actor further wrote in the caption -

"@rakulpreet lo ban raha hoon main bhi mashook😎"

"Ha ha ha😁

So sweet thank you brother"

The music video for ‘Mashooka’ promises a very distinct pop world. The colors used to create the set are vibrant, giving the video a cutting edge. ‘Mashooka’ is the boldest and quirkiest song that transforms B- town girl-next-door Rakul Preet into a sassy pop-queen. The song is sung by Asses Kaur, Aditya Iyengar and Devash Sharma.