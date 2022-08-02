Entertainment

Arjun Kapoor jams on Rakul Preet Singh's item number Mashooka: Watch

Arjun Kapoor was seen jamming on Rakul Preet Singh's Mashooka' during his makeup session; Jackky Bhagnani responds

FP Staff August 02, 2022 18:06:38 IST
Arjun Kapoor jams on Rakul Preet Singh's item number Mashooka: Watch

Jackky Bhagnani’s music label Jjust Music’s first Pan India single ‘Mashooka’ is constantly been garnering immense love from the masses and creating examples of its success. After grooving the nation on its young and refreshing beats, now the rising fever of the song has taken over Arjun Kapoor who couldn't stop himself from grooving on the song.

Taking to his social media, the actor shared a video of his make-up session and added the 'Mashooka' song to the same. The actor further wrote in the caption -

"@rakulpreet lo ban raha hoon main bhi mashook😎"

Arjun Kapoor jams on Rakul Preet Singhs item number Mashooka Watch

"Ha ha ha😁
So sweet thank you brother"

Arjun Kapoor jams on Rakul Preet Singhs item number Mashooka Watch

The music video for Mashooka promises a very distinct pop world. The colors used to create the set are vibrant, giving the video a cutting edge. ‘Mashooka’ is the boldest and quirkiest song that transforms B- town girl-next-door Rakul Preet into a sassy pop-queen. The song is sung by Asses Kaur, Aditya Iyengar and Devash Sharma.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: August 02, 2022 18:06:38 IST

TAGS:

also read

The most awaited video of Tur Kalleyan from Laal Singh Chadda is out now
Entertainment

The most awaited video of Tur Kalleyan from Laal Singh Chadda is out now

Laal Singh Chaddha's Tur Kalleyan is a solid motivational song that showcases one of the most Picturesque Locations in India.

Tiger Shroff's new film Screw Dheela, directed by Shashank Khaitan has been announced
Entertainment

Tiger Shroff's new film Screw Dheela, directed by Shashank Khaitan has been announced

Produced by Karan Johar and directed by Shashank Khaitan, Screw Dheela will have Tiger Shroff in the lead.

68th National Film Awards: Ajay Devgn and Vishal Bhardwaj express their gratitude on their win
Entertainment

68th National Film Awards: Ajay Devgn and Vishal Bhardwaj express their gratitude on their win

Beginning on Friday at 4 PM in India, the 68th National Film Awards were announced. Different categories, including Best Feature Film, Best Direction, Best Actress, Best Actor, and others will be recognised with awards.