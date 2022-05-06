Academy Award winner AR Rahman shared a picture from his daughter Khatija Rahman's wedding with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed. The couple got engaged in December 2021.

AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman recently got married to audio engineer Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed. The music maestro shared a family photo from the nikaah ceremony on social media. Rahman thanked his followers in advance for their good wishes and hoped that god would shower the newly-wedded couple with blessings.

Here is what he tweeted:

In the family picture, we can see the bride and groom in white wedding outfits as they pose for the camera. Along with AR Rahman himself, his wife Saira Banu, his daughter Raheema and his son Ameen can be seen standing behind the newly-wed couple. A portrait of Rahman’s late mother Kareema Rahman is also placed on the side. The bride also took to Instagram and shared an image from what she called the "most awaited day" of her life:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 786 Khatija Rahman (@khatija.rahman)

Reacting to the post singer Harshdeep Kaur wrote “Congratulations Khatija & Riyas!! God bless you both! ❤️”

Singers Chinmayi Sripada and Neeti Mohan also congratulated the couple. Khatija's makeup artist also to Instagram to give a glimpse of her bridal look. Take a look at it here:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by KALWÓN (@kalwon_beauty)

Khatija Rahman got engaged to Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed in January this year. The singer-musician had announced the same on her social media and posted pictures of the ceremony as well. The engagement happened on 29 December, on the occasion of her birthday, in the presence of their close family and loved ones. View the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 786 Khatija Rahman (@khatija.rahman)

Khatija Rahman has also sung in some Hindi and Tamil films including Pudhiya Manidha from Rajinikanth's Enthiran and Rock a Bye Baby from Kriti Sanon's Mimi.

In 2019, AR Rahman had faced criticism after Khatija wore a niqab at the 10 years celebration of Slumdog Millionaire. She was criticised for her ‘conservative’ dressing. Rahman at that time had responded to trolls by tweeting a picture of his daughters and wife and captioned it ‘freedom to choose’.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.​