The film 'Zwigato', written and directed by Nandita Das, starring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami will premiere in the ‘Contemporary World Cinema’ section at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The much-awaited movie Zwigato, produced by Applause Entertainment and directed by Nandita Das will have its world premiere at the famous 47th Toronto International Film Festival [TIFF] in 2022. The movie which is an official selection, will be shown in the "Contemporary World Cinema" category.

Written and Directed by Nandita Das, the film features Kapil Sharma, who is a new food delivery rider, exploring the world of the gig economy. Shahana Goswami plays his wife, a homemaker, who to support his income, starts to work for the very first time. Set in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, the film captures what an ‘ordinary’ family faces in the post-pandemic world. It is the story of relentless struggle of life, but not without shared moments of joy. It is life-like, bitter-sweet.

Sameer Nair, CEO of Applause Entertainment said, “Zwigato depicts the lives of the often unseen people who are the heart and soul of this nation and its economy. Whilst the film is set in urban India, we believe that the themes of this film transcend geographical boundaries and will resonate with the global audience. It has been a pleasure to collaborate with Nandita, and we are delighted that Zwigato will have its world premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival.”

Director Nandita Das said, "Zwigato is finally ready! A story about new urban India that is not just about the gig economy, but also about everything that we normalise around us. I found the perfect producing partner in Sameer Nair to tell this simple yet complex slice-of-life film. I am thrilled that it will premiere soon at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). This means a lot to me personally as I have debuted there both as an actor and director, with Fire and Firaaq, respectively. Over the years, several other films have taken me to TIFF. I hope the universality of the theme of the film will resonate with the amazing audiences that the festival attracts from all over the world."

