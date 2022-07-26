Aparshakti Khurana learns Kashmiri and sheds weight to essay the role in Kookie Gulati's Dhoka D Round Corner.

The following movie to star Aparshakti Khurana, Dhoka D Round Corner is a suspense thriller from director Kookie Gulati with R. Madhavan, Khushali Kumar, and Darshan Kumar. The movie is scheduled to have a significant release in September of this year. The actor is well-known for comedic movies that explore various human relationships, such as Stree, Luka Chuppi, and most recently, Hum Do Humare Do. His subsequent film, Dhoka, explores various facets of interpersonal relationships while maintaining a rather grim and sombre central theme.

Aparshakti adds, "With Dhoka, I am attempting a very different genre for the very first time. I was trying to do something apart from comedy for a while now but only Kookie Gulati and Bhushan Kumar showed that confidence in me. It explores a different take on human relationships intertwined because of personality complexes, captured with an overall theme which is slightly grungy and grey. I play a Kashmiri terrorist in the film. I have tried to show a different side of myself as a performer and I hope that the audience accepts me in this new version of mine on the big screen! Really excited for this one."

Speaking about his preparation for the role, the actor said, "I hired and worked extensively to learn the Kashmiri language for my character. Also had to drop down a little weight to achieve a more lean look as the character demanded that and had to shorten my hair for the look:"

Aparshakti Khurana will also be seen in the upcoming spy thriller, Berlin, also starring Rahul Bose, and a period drama series, Jubilee, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.

