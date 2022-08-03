Anushka Sharma is all set to begin her cricket training for Jhulan Goswami's biopic 'Chakda Xpress'. The film marks her comeback into acting after three years.

In her professional life, Anushka Sharma has consistently sought to be a perfectionist. The actress will train in Leeds, UK for her upcoming movie, Chakda Xpress, which is based on the life and times of Jhulan Goswami, the greatest fast bowler in women's cricket history. Before beginning the challenging cricket scenes of the movie, the actress wants to fully prepare.

A source reported, “Anushka is leaving no stone unturned to become Jhulan on screen. She will prepare her body; perfect her cricket skills extensively in Leeds from mid-August before she starts shooting the cricket portions of the film. She has always been a deeply committed artist and wants to do justice to the role at hand. She will prep thoroughly and put herself through rigorous training exercises before she shoots the key scenes right from the end of August through September.”

Given the pandemic and her maternity leave, it has been three years since she last appeared in a film, but she is now back to star in Chakda Express. The highly anticipated Netflix documentary, which follows one of the fastest female pacers in the history of cricket, will show how she overcomes numerous obstacles to advance in the game and realise her one and only dream of playing cricket.

Jhulan later became the captain of the Indian women's national cricket team and serves as an inspiration for aspiring players in the nation. In her honour, an Indian postage stamp was released in 2018. The most wickets taken by a woman in an international career are currently held by Jhulan. Anushka has begun filming Chakda Xpress, a movie that will be made by Clean Slate Filmz and shot in both India and the UK. Anushka has already spent months preparing in order to take on the persona of the renowned Indian fast bowler.

One of her generation's most popular and successful actors is Anushka. She is the only actress to have three films grossing $300 million or more, Sultan, PK, and Sanju. She sought to make this project the most significant homage to a female sporting icon of our nation.

