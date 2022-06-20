Taapsee Pannu starrer Dobaaraa will be premiered at London Film Festival on 23rd June 2022.

Ektaa R Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap’s highly anticipated new-age thriller Dobaaraa is set to release on 19th August 2022. To add more excitement to this, Tapsee Pannu starrer will premiere at London Film Festival. The director-actor duo will present the teaser of the film at the opening night Gala of #LIFF2022 on 23rd June, 6 PM.

Starring award-winning actress Taapsee Pannu, the film is directed by the acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap and produced by Shobha Kapoor & Ektaa R Kapoor (Cult Movies, a new wing under Balaji Telefilms) and Sunir Kheterpal & Gaurav Bose (Athena). Dobaaraa is a new-age thriller that reunites Tapsee and Anurag for the third time. With Dobaaraa, the hit Jodi of Taapsee & Pavail Gulati will be seen again after the stupendous success of Thappad.

Dobaaraa is the first film under Balaji Motion Pictures new wing, Cult Movies, which tells compelling, edgy & genre-bending stories. Watch Dobaaraa on 19th August 2022 at the cinemas near you.

