The trailer of Anurag Kashyap's latest directorial Dobaaraa was recently launched and present was the filmmaker himself, along with producer Ekta Kapoor. The thriller stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. Dobaaraa is a remake of the 2018 Spanish film Mirage. Although Kashyap has stated it's not a frame-by-frame telling of the original and they have made multiple changes in the story.

When asked about the decision, Anurag said to the press, "I never wanted to remake any film in my life. Taapsee reached out to me and asked me to find her a director for this script. Without reading the script I tried finding a director but when I read the script I could not stop myself making it my own. Then I decided to direct it myself. I can’t make a film if I can’t make it my own. Essence of storyline is obviously taken from that film but the narration is completely from the point of view of our audiences whom we will be talking to through the screen."

Kashyap has given some of the most promising thrillers like Gangs of Wasseypur, Ugly, Raman Raghav 2.0, and more, which speaks a lot about his choice as a filmmaker to explore different kinds of thrillers on screen. Other than this, Dobaaraa will also be Anurag's first attempt to get into the 'time travel' genre. While the director has worked on some really amazing thriller stories in his career, Dobaaraa is one of its kind time travel thriller that the director will bring up for the audience. Kashyap and Pannu earlier collaborated on the 2018 Manmarziyaan.

Starring Taapsee Pannu, the thriller is all set to release in cinemas on 19th August.

