Bollywood actor Anupam Kher recently garnered rave reviews for his performance in Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files. While fans are still showering love on him for his impeccable act, the veteran star recently shared a video on Instagram, where he has taken a satirical route to talk about the country's economy.

Anupam Kher said in Hindi, "Cycling is very harmful for the economy of any country i.e. GDP. It sounds funny, but it is the truth, the harsh truth. A cyclist is a big disaster for the country. Because he does not buy a car, does not take a loan, he does not insure the car. He does not buy oil, he does not get the car serviced, he does not even get the car parked by paying money, and he does not even get fat, it is true that a healthy person is not at all good for the economy. Because he doesn’t take medicines because he doesn’t need them. He doesn’t go to the hospital because he doesn’t need it. He doesn’t see the doctor because he doesn’t need it. It is not contributing to the GDP of the nation. In contrast, a fast food shop creates 30 jobs. 10 heart specialists, 10 tantra therapists, 10 different weight losers people. But the pedestrian is even more dangerous because he does not even buy a cycle."

In the end, the actor said, "It was a satire. Don’t take it seriously, don’t think that it is making fun of cyclists, making fun of the poor."

As soon as the actor posted this video on social media, it went viral like a wildfire with several fans lauding him for his words.

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher recently bagged an international project, which is titled The Son In Law. The show also stars Reema Sampat, Chris Sullivan and Meera Simhan in prominent roles.

