To keep the thrill and the mystery element high, the makers of Dobaaraa release another intriguing poster.

The makers of the eagerly awaited Dobaaraa released the first poster of the movie, featuring Taapsee Pannu as one of the most intriguing avatars, following the positive reception and love from the global audience on the trailer. Every frame of the trailer is capturing the attention of the audience, who is eagerly awaiting more from the producers.

A movie with the original concept of Dobaaraa has never been produced. Bollywood is about to see a thriller like Dobaaraa for the first time, and the audience is eager to see it. The film's creators posted a fresh poster of Dobaaraa on social media to maintain the flame. The makers wrote “Ye mystery toh aur bhi badhti jaa rahi hai.

#Dobaaraa trailer out now ”

Checkout -

Meanwhile, Dobaaraa has opened at one of the most prestigious film festivals such as London Film Festival & Fantasia Film Festival 2022 and has been received well by the audience. Apart from that, the trailer of the film has received an impressive response from the audience in the presence of the cult creators Anurag Kashyap and Ektaa R Kapoor. Taapsee came in as a surprise element through a TV screen. The audiences are stunned and are waiting to see where Taapsee’s time-traveling story leads to.

With Dobaaraa, Ektaa R Kapoor also launches Cult movies in the market, a new wing under Balaji Motion Pictures, Cult Movies, which tells compelling, edgy & genre-bending stories. Such films have never been made before in India, and with Ektaa R Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap being on board for the third time, here is them bringing one of the well-carved trailers of this year.

Starring award-winning actress Taapsee Pannu, the film is directed by the acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap and produced by Shobha Kapoor & Ektaa R Kapoor's Cult Movies, a new wing under Balaji Telefilms and Sunir Kheterpal & Gaurav Bose (Athena).

Watch Dobaaraa on 19th August 2022 at the cinemas near you.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.