'How often do you get the opportunity to play the role of a chopper pilot and save the country,' says actress Anjali Barot.

The Hotstar Specials' show Shoorveer showcases the journey of the creation of an elite task force in India as they undergo specialized training to become the nation’s first responder team against national threats. Produced by Juggernaut Productions, the show has been created by Samar Khan and directed by Kanishk Varma and will be available exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from July 15.

Anjali Barot plays the role of a helicopter pilot in this action-laced series and shared why she said yes to Shoorveer. She said, “As an actor, I love experimenting. After the overwhelming response to my earlier web series, I was really looking forward to doing something different and surprising my audience with my next project. When Shoorveer came my way, I knew this was it. I mean, how often do you get the opportunity to play an Air Force Officer and save the country? Just the idea of wearing that uniform and flying that chopper on screen was in itself extremely fascinating.”

She further added, “From portraying a doting wife earlier to playing this badass character in Shoorveer was just the on-screen transition I was genuinely looking for. I remember, before saying yes to Shoorveer, I met Kanishk, the director who explained his vision for the show and I was sold. I had complete faith in him and Samar Khan and was extremely excited to be associating with a show and character that’s different from anything I’ve ever done before."

Shoorveer stars renowned actors Makarand Deshpande and Manish Chaudhari, along with Regina Cassandra, Armaan Ralhan, Aadil Khan, Abhishek Saha, Anjali Barot, Kuldeep Sareen, Arif Zakaria, Faisal Rashid, Sahil Mehta, and Shivya Pathani, in pivotal roles. It takes a close look at the bonds of teammates, and mentors as they face red alerts challenging the nation’s peace and security. Packed with intense scenes of air combats, land operations and intelligence subterfuges, the show presents the emotions and actions behind the heavily cast doors of our national forces.

Tune into Disney+ Hotstar to watch the nation’s elite task force, Shoorveer, save the country from its imminent danger from July 15 onwards.

