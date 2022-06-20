Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor says he is a huge fan of the rising star Nawazuddin Siddiqui's work.

Undoubtedly, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is the most versatile and talented actor of this era. Recently, at an event, Anil Kapoor too expressed his desire to work with him and praised him for his prowess.

At a recent award function, megastar Anil Kapoor couldn’t stop raving about Nawazuddin's work and said “Nawaz brother, I am a great fan of your work I haven’t gotten the opportunity to work with you to date I am waiting for a good script for us to work together” Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who started from nowhere, is one of the biggest stars of Bollywood today. Be it a cameo, a full-fledged villain or a hero, he has impressed the audience with his versatility.

The audience surely can’t wait for these two actors to join hands together and share the screen space. Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawazuddin boasts of an interesting lineup of films which includes Tiku Weds Sheru, Noorani Chehra, and Adbhut among others.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.