Anubhav Sinha's Anek highlights the turbulence of the North East which was never addressed in any mainstream film.

With the release of Anek last Friday, Anubhav Sinha has profoundly cemented his position as a storyteller with a vision to bring change to society. With the film, the director has not only initiated a conversation on the social media universe but also made a successful attempt to educate the audiences about the much-ignored issues of the North East. The film talks about considering one's identity as an Indian which then goes deeper into its many purposes.

While Anubhav Sinha is receiving polarised reactions from the country, he can be credited to highlight the turbulence of the North East which was never addressed in any mainstream film. With his phenomenal direction, Anubhav very efficiently achieved his motive of initiating an honest discussion around the region with this film.

A feeling of alienation by the mainstream, the political ignorance of the region, or othering, the director very smartly brought up multiple issues with his art of storytelling. Launching Andrea Kevichusa from Nagaland as the female lead in the film further cements authenticity to the subject and shows how sportspersons from the region have limited access and opportunities in the country. As this is the first attempt to put forward the zonal issue in a mainstream Bollywood film, it will definitely pave the way for more and more conversations.

Anek's win is its ability to get people thinking. It is for the second time that Anubhav Sinha is teaming up with Ayushmann Khurrana to deliver a strong issue after Article 15, and this time their attempt to bring in a socio-political conflict in the northeast is truly commendable. Though the film received polarised reactions, across media critics and audiences, Mr Sinha’s efforts in bringing such an important issue to light have been applauded across the globe.

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Andrea Kevichusa in the lead, Anek is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Benaras Mediaworks.

