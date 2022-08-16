Warina Hussain was spotted at a pub, for the wrap-up party of her movie. She was looking drop-dead gorgeous in a silky blue satin slip dress, which was backless and attached with criss-cross straps along with rhinestone heels.

Warina Hussain of Loveyatri fame, recently had her schedule wrapped up on her upcoming movie, "Dill Bill “ which is produced by Karma Media and entertainment who produced films like Tanu Weds Manu, Aligarh, Madaari, Judgmentall Hai Kya, and many more. a massive wrap-up party was arranged for the entire team of Dill Bill.

Warina was spotted at a pub, for the wrap-up party of her movie. She was looking drop-dead gorgeous in a silky blue satin slip dress, which was backless and attached with criss-cross straps along with rhinestone heels.

The movies we watch have very professional and well-edited visuals on the big screen, but each project requires a large team of individuals who put in a lot of long hours and sleepless nights, many shifts, and many schedules and at the end of it all the team members become family. So is the same for Warina Hussain as she took to her social media thanking each and every member of the team and specifically mentioning their names, which is very rare to see.

Warina, on her social media, shared a picture with the clapboard, looking extremely happy as she poses for the camera. She captioned it saying, "It’s a wrap! #DillBill a journey of 3 and half years finally comes to completion and we are sad about it.. trust me the entire team wouldn’t have minded a 3rd schedule . A Big Thank you to @shaaileshrsingh sir for giving me the most memorable project of my career. @cchintanshaah if I had to do this all over again across the multiverse I would still choose u as my director ... can’t wait to share this film with you all!"

