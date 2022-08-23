Lately, the entertainers of most anticipated film of the year, Liger-Ananya Pandey and Vijay Devarakonda came to the capital for the film advancements. The Promotional occasion was held at Radisson Blu Hotel, Mahipalpur. The film is good to go to deliver Pan India on 25th August 2022.

Recently, the actors of most awaited movie of the year, Liger- Ananya Pandey and Vijay Devarakonda came to the national capital for the movie promotions. The Promotional event was held at Radisson Blu Hotel, Mahipalpur. The movie is all set to release Pan India on 25th August 2022.

Liger is an upcoming sports action film written and directed by Puri Jagannadh. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages, the film is produced by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects.

Present at the event, Vijay Shared,” I am so happy after arriving in Delhi, as I have received so much love and acceptance from the Delhites, which was unexpected. I hope watching Liger gives a memorable experience to all the people in the Delhi just like I have gathered so many beautiful memories from the city.”

Ananya spoke, “ I have learned a lot other native languages like Telugu, Tamil, Gujarati and leaned how to say Hi, How are you and I love you in all these languages.”

