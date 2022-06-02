For over two decades, KK had been a household name in India due to his iconic songs that ruled hearts as well as charts. He not only made a mark in Hindi cinema but also in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, and Bengali music industries.

Popular playback singer KK’s untimely death has been shocking for the entire country. Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK breathed his last on 31 May in Kolkata. The legendary singer had visited the city to entertain hundreds of people at a college fest in Nazrul Mancha and was declared dead after being taken to hospital post his high-octane live performance. As the condolence messages continue to pour in from all parts of the world, the latest tribute is from the dairy brand Amul which recently shared a topical to pay tribute to the late singer.

The monochrome graphic that Amul shared shows two animated sketches of the singer that show him performing with a microphone in hand. “Yaaron...yaad aayenge yeh pal. Alvida, KK 1968-2022,” read the text on the graphic.

Have a look at the post here:

Reacting to the post, a social media user wrote, "Thanks for the tribute Amul. KK the legend." Another thanked the brand for a fitting tribute to the legendary singer who breathed his last in music.

However, a section of users was also unhappy that the brand did not pay tribute to Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala who recently lost his life after being shot in broad daylight. A user questioned the brand on the same and wrote, “Where is the tribute for Sidhu Moose Wala?”

As per media reports, KK collapsed in the hotel he was staying in and was immediately taken to the hospital where he was declared 'brought dead'.

For over two decades, KK had been a household name in India due to his iconic songs that ruled hearts as well as charts. He not only made a mark in Hindi cinema but also in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, and Bengali music industries. Some of his best songs include Tadap Tadap, Banda Yeh Bindas Hai, Yaaron Dosti, Pal among many others.

​​Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.​