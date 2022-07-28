Allu Arjun will present Mashooka in Tamil and Telugu market
Produced by Jjust Music, Mashooka stars Rakul Preet Singh as Pop Queen Goddess.
Jjust Music’s first Pan India single ‘Mashooka’ is being loved around the quarters. Its Hindi version is being enjoyed by all the pop song fans. Now that the ‘Mashooka’ has been released in Hindi, makers are gearing up for the release of the song in the Tamil and Telugu markets. And to initiate that, they have announced that Superstar Allu Arjun will be presenting Mashooka in the Tamil And Telugu Market.
Taking to social media, the makers wrote:
“Using 🌸🔥 to share the most exciting news of the day with y’all! So excited to share that we have none other than
@alluarjun
launching #Mashooka in Telugu and Tamil on 29th July! 💖⚡️”
The music video stars Rakul Preet as Pop Queen Goddess who takes us to her vivid, beautiful, and bubbly pop world through her lens. Rakul Preet looks like a vision to behold, her aura is extremely powerful and her energy is vivacious throughout the music video.
The music video for ‘Mashooka’ promises a very distinct pop world. The colors used to create the set are vibrant, giving the video a cutting edge. ‘Mashooka’ is the boldest and quirkiest song that transforms B- town girl-next-door Rakul Preet into a sassy pop-queen. The song is sung by Asses Kaur, Aditya Iyengar and Devash Sharma.
