In an EXCLUISVE interview with Firtspost, Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Darlings director Jasmeet K Reen talks about the making of a quirky film packed with suspense and humour.

Jasmeet K Reen’s Darlings, starring Shefali Shah, Alia Bhatt, and Vijay Varma, is all set to start streaming on Netflix India from August 5. In an conversation with Firstpost, Jameet says, “Since it is dark comedy with suspense, the idea was to keep that it shows real and not as if the actors are trying to play comedy and they are playing themselves and they mean what they say. And they are in very high stress moments. At that point the actors are not trying to crack jokes, but the audience will be laughing. Hopefully people will get that humour.”

Talking to Shefali Shah who plays the role of Shamshu on how his real life helps in his character, she says, “I wanted to be a mother. I am anyway protective about people I care about. I think ‘Shamshu’ is fiercely protective about her daughter and that is the best thing about my role in Darling. In real life motherhood changes you completely. There is PC and BC that is before children and post children.”

Alia Bhatt in the interview with Firstpost, mentions how she enjoys doing new, different and surprising content which doesn’t put her inside any kind of box. The normal tendency for Alia is to jump out of the box. She does the preparation for the role not as per genre, but as per the film’s requirements. “For me it was picking up that very authentic sort of lingo which is pertaining to this area where they are staying in Byculla which is a mixture of Urdu, English, Hindi and Marathi which is written very beautifully and effortlessly in our dialogues. The real preparation actually happens for me in my characters which I generally do all in my head. The outcome of it happens I front of the camera. I don’t do any real preparation before the shoot begins.”

Vijay Varma who plays the role of Hamza, a railway ticket collector and an abusive husband to Alia Bhatt's on-screen character Badrunissa had to spend some time in Byculla, Mumbai. “I have had a few sessions in Byculla. Jasmeet had actually organised it. I met a few boys and I heard about their life stories, how they speak, how they behave with each other, what the celebrations are like. That at gave a good taste and flavour of the place and a good reference point for me when we were filming,” he adds.

Cinema is changing and it is a great time for actors in terms of content. But Alia believes there has always been a variety of stories, but just that the story telling mode is changing. “There is a way of telling those simple stories or real stories which is common on OTT. Whereas when you are going to the theater you want to watch something that is larger than life which is an entertainer.”

Alia explains that watching regular films in theaters may limit people’s minds a lot. On OTT you are not pressured about a box office collection. You are giving it a library or shelf to sit on and the film will sit there and can be enjoyed ad watched at whatever time the audience feels like watching. That way it is not only a great time for actors, but a great time for directors to bring to life stories that are realistic. One can play with genres and content. One doesn’t need to stick to the norm of good versus bad or the hero-heroine kind of story.

Darlings, is Alia’s debut production and is set for a worldwide debut on. Here Alia plays the role of a victim of domestic abuse who finally turns around things by taking control of her life. Alia on producing the film says, “When I heard the script I realized it is going to be a great film and I decided to produce the films. I felt it is a great time to start producing the films where I play a very important character. Darling is a surprising film and you will love it when you see how the genre shifted very quickly. Darling is very dear to me because it made me feel that as a producer I want to tell these kinds of stories.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.