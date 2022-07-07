Koffee With Karan Season 7 will feature popular actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the first episode on July 7, at 7 PM, and the season will release exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar .

A lot can brew over a steaming cup of coffee, including confessions, secrets and manifestations. We are a few days away from the new season of the highly-anticipated Hotstar Specials’ Koffee With Karan Season 7, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. Opening the new season are beloved Bollywood heartthrobs Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, who get candid with Karan Johar on celebrity relationship trajectories, supporting each other and their lives after marrying the love of their lives. Alia Bhatt takes the conversation further with an exclusive on how a malfunctioning aeroplane seat chronicled her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor.

“It was not meant to happen. We were not supposed to be together on New Year’s. We both talked on our flight to Tel Aviv to do a workshop for Brahmastra. We both were seated together. I remember him walking in, and he was supposed to sit next to me, and I was very excited. But then he sat next to me, and something got stuck on his seat. There was some malfunction, so they were going to move him to another seat. And I was like, why is this happening, why is my dream getting shattered? But later, his seat got fixed, and he came back,” she said.

Sharing Ranbir Kapoor’s side of the story, Alia Bhatt added, “Later when we were exchanging notes, even he said, ‘I was getting so upset and irritated, iss seat ko abhi rukna tha when we were sitting together so nicely.’ So that vibe started there only. The rest is history.”

Hotstar Specials Koffee with Karan Season 7 will air exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, with new tattletale games including Koffee Bingo, Mashed Up, along with the all-time favourite rapid-fire, bringing fans closer to their favourite stars.

Stream Hotstar Specials’ Koffee with Karan Season 7 every Thursday, at 7 PM exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

