Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to exchange the wedding vows today. The big news was confirmed by RK's mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor yesterday while talking to paps. While the wedding festivities are currently happening at the Vastu apartment, videos of Alia and Ranbir's decked up houses are going viral on the internet.

Alia's Juhu residence is decorated with lights from top to bottom. Similarly, Ranbir's Pali Hill residence is also decorated for the special occasion. Even the street in front of the residence is lit up with lights hanging from trees.

The Haldi and mehendi ceremonies were held at Vastu on Wednesday. From Ranbir's side Neetu, Riddhima and her daughter Samara, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor, Rima Jain and Armaan Jain, Shweta Nanda and daughter Navya Naveli Nanda attended the functions. From Alia's side mom Soni Razdan, father Mahesh Bhatt and sisters Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt marked their presence in the ceremony.

Ahead of their big day, Ranbir, Alia's close friend and director Brahmastra shared a special message for the couple by dropping the clip of Kesariya song. The note reads, "For Ranbir and For Alia! And… For this Sacred Journey they are going to embark on soon ! Ranbir and Alia… my closest and dearest people in this world… my happy place, and my safe place… who have added everything to my life… and given themselves completely and selflessly to our movie…!

We just had to share a piece of their union, from our movie, from our song Kesariya, to Celebrate them… as a Gift to them, and to Everyone!! Wishing that the best of Energies and all the Blessings, all the Joy and all the Purity, surround them as they enter an amazing new chapter of life, together forever."

