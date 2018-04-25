Ali Fazal, Taapsee Pannu reportedly finalised for Sujoy Ghosh's Hindi remake of Spanish film Contratiempo

After Victoria and Abdul got an Oscar nomination, it looks like an eventful year ahead for actor Ali Fazal as Kahaani director Sujoy Ghosh has reportedly finalised him for his next, opposite Tapsee Pannu.

The Times of India reports that Ghosh, who is planning a Hindi remake of the Spanish film Contratiempo (The Invisible Guest), has Tapsee in the lead and the male lead role has been offered to Ali. Ali will reportedly be seen playing a businessman in the film. The film goes on floor in June. Dehradun and Uttarakhand have been finalised as the main locations for shooting the same. The same report states that Amitabh Bachchan will too be joining the cast. John Abraham will reportedly bankroll the project.

Though the director was not available for a comment on the same, he did speak about his future film outings earlier. “I am making a film with Amit ji that is for sure. I will let you know in a few days about the film. I want to work with one and only Mr Bachchan. He is such a great actor. Till the time Amit ji is working, I will continue working,” Sujoy had said to The Indian Express.

(Also read: Taapsee Pannu, Ali Fazal trolled for shairng photoshopped image to protest against Kathua rape case)

Updated Date: Apr 25, 2018 11:54 AM