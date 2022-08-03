Entertainment

Alaya F flaunts her toned body in the Maldives

Alaya F shared a sunkissed picture of herself on her Instagram enjoying her vacation in the Maldives.

FP Staff August 03, 2022 13:04:47 IST
Alaya F flaunts her toned body in the Maldives

Alaya F is one of the most popular actresses of Gen-Z today. Not only is she popular for her spectacular dressing sense, and event appearances, but also for her engaging social media presence. The actress often shares her video reels full of Yoga exercises, dance choreography, and DIY art.

Alaya Ebrahim Furniturewala, better known by her stage name Alaya F, is a Hindi film actress. Alaya Bedi is the granddaughter of Kabir Bedi and Protima Bedi and the daughter of Pooja Bedi. Her performance in Saif Ali Khan's Jawaani Jaaneman as an illegitimate daughter won her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

In a recently shared picture on Instagram, the diva is living the dream as she holidays in the Maldives wearing a stunning bikini set. She added a shrug to her beach look by flaunting an exotic pose. She looks like a fiery bomb in this picture dazzling in the perfect mood. Seems like the actress is having a blast holidaying in the Maldives.

She took to her Instagram and wrote:

“Feelin’ like Jaadu enjoying the Maldivian Dhoop 🌞"


View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

On the work front, Alaya F has an interesting lineup of films which includes U-Turn with Ekta KapoorFreddy with Kartik Aaryan and an untitled project with Anurag Kashyap.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: August 03, 2022 13:04:47 IST

TAGS:

also read

Taapsee Pannu starrer Dobaara is all set to release on 19th August
Entertainment

Taapsee Pannu starrer Dobaara is all set to release on 19th August

Ektaa R Kapoor coups in a spectacular team of Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap, Sunir Kheterpal & Pavail Gulati, the best in the genre for ‘Dobaaraa’.

Team Bawaal shares a video of themselves having fun during the shoot in Poland
Entertainment

Team Bawaal shares a video of themselves having fun during the shoot in Poland

The Team Of Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bawaal Enjoy Gaming Time During The Break In Warsaw, Poland.

Manoj Bajpayee and Neeraj Pandey reunite for discovery+ docu-series Secrets of the Kohinoor
Entertainment

Manoj Bajpayee and Neeraj Pandey reunite for discovery+ docu-series Secrets of the Kohinoor

Secrets of the Kohinoor, which aims to tell the enduring tale of the renowned diamond will start streaming on discovery+ on August 4.