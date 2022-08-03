Alaya F shared a sunkissed picture of herself on her Instagram enjoying her vacation in the Maldives.

Alaya F is one of the most popular actresses of Gen-Z today. Not only is she popular for her spectacular dressing sense, and event appearances, but also for her engaging social media presence. The actress often shares her video reels full of Yoga exercises, dance choreography, and DIY art.

Alaya Ebrahim Furniturewala, better known by her stage name Alaya F, is a Hindi film actress. Alaya Bedi is the granddaughter of Kabir Bedi and Protima Bedi and the daughter of Pooja Bedi. Her performance in Saif Ali Khan's Jawaani Jaaneman as an illegitimate daughter won her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

In a recently shared picture on Instagram, the diva is living the dream as she holidays in the Maldives wearing a stunning bikini set. She added a shrug to her beach look by flaunting an exotic pose. She looks like a fiery bomb in this picture dazzling in the perfect mood. Seems like the actress is having a blast holidaying in the Maldives.

She took to her Instagram and wrote:

“Feelin’ like Jaadu enjoying the Maldivian Dhoop 🌞"

On the work front, Alaya F has an interesting lineup of films which includes U-Turn with Ekta Kapoor, Freddy with Kartik Aaryan and an untitled project with Anurag Kashyap.

