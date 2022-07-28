Like all of Aanand L Rai films, music is the core and the soul of Raksha Bandhan that releases in cinemas on August 11.

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for his next release Raksha Bandhan along with Bhumi Pednekar, and four other actresses who play his siblings on this drama directed by Aanand L Rai. Like all of Rai’s films, music is the core and the soul of Raksha Bandhan that releases in cinemas on August 11.

The filmmaker has now shared the new song called Dhaago Se that celebrates the universal bond of siblings.

The four actresses that are going to be seen as Akshay Kumar’s siblings are Sadia Khateeb, Smrithi Srikanth, Deepika Khanna, and Sahejmeen Kaur.

Sadia, who debuted in the 2020 movie ‘Shikara’, said, “People don’t know a lot about me that includes that I can sing, I can dance , I can paint, I am a fairly good cook and I can ride horses”

Smrithi of the ‘Cherry Bomb’ youtube channel fame plays one of the 4 sisters in the movie. She was quoted saying, “I am a freestyle dancer. I feel good whenever I dance. Apart from that I am a decent singer, not the professional one but, okayish. And I have recently started doing gymnastics so i can do a few basic elements like back walkover and a kip-up”

Deepika, who has acted in several web series and TV shows since her debut in 2018, said “I love to paint. Not professionally, but I love painting. It’s my go-to thing to do when I want to relax or destress.”

Sahejmeen, who will debut with Raksha Bandhan said, “You play me any song and I can do its hook step. I can also guess the song by its tune in the first 30 seconds and I can sing that well. And the most secretive hidden talent of mine is I can mimic and write poems as well.”

Coming back to Akshay Kumar, he has a long slate of films with titles like Gorkha, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Selfiee, Mission Cinderella, Ram Setu, Oh My God 2, Capsule Gill, and the remake of Soorarai Pottru.

