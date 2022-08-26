After initially leaving the actress impressed with his romantic gesture, Akshay Kumar tricked Rakul Preet Singh with his practical joke.

Having the reputation of quite a prankster, Akshay Kumar rarely leaves an opportunity to trick his co-stars and industry friends. And now it appears Akshay’s Cuttputlli co-star Rakul Preet Singh is on the receiving end of his fun prank. Currently, the actors are on a promotional spree for their upcoming outing, and they surely have the internet’s attention. After initially leaving the actress impressed with his romantic gesture, Akshay tricked Rakul with his practical joke. While promoting their upcoming thriller, both the Cuttputlli stars posted the video of Akshay’s prank on their respective Instagram accounts. Akshay Kumar’s latest Instagram post is set to the tunes of Cuttputlli’s first song Saathiya, which was unveiled by the makers on 24 August.

While sharing his funny video, Akshay wrote in the caption, “It was all fun and games until someone decided to play mind games.” The actor also urged all the users to make their version of the funny video, while using the song. He added, “Make your fun reels with a twist on Saathiya. Looking forward to sharing the best ones.”

The now viral hilarious clip opens with Akshay and Rakul walking joyfully till they come across a large puddle, in the middle of the road. Then Akshay being the true gentleman that he is, helps Rakul cross the puddle using bricks so that she doesn’t get wet. However, the twist comes when the actress reaches the middle of the puddle.

As soon as Rakul reaches the midpoint, Akshay seems to have channelled his inner prankster, as instead of laying another brick he ditches the actress and moves away with it. In addition, after stepping out of the puddle, Akshay drops the brick in the water-logged area, making it splash all over Rakul, and runs off. Eventually, stranded Rakul loses her balance and gets wet.

Meanwhile, coming back to the film, Ranjit M Tewari’s directorial marks Akshay’s fourth release this year. Moreover, it is also the second collaboration of the director and actor duo after Bell Bottom. Cuttputlli is the Hindi remake of Tamil movie Ratsasan. The murder mystery is all set to premiere on Disney + Hotstar on 2 September.

