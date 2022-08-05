Ajay Devgn plans to take the action in his next directorial Bholaa to the next level
This is Ajay Devgn’s fourth directorial. Coming after the much-appreciated Runway 34, Bholaa is about to redefine action.
Ajay Devgn's highly anticipated action-drama Bholaa, which is currently being shot in Hyderabad, is all set to disrupt the genre of action-packed Indian cinema.
This is Devgn’s fourth directorial. Coming as it is after the much-appreciated Runway 34, Bholaa is about to redefine action. We all know it was Devgn, who started out three decades ago, rewrote the graph of action sequences when he came astride two motorcycles in his debut film Phool Aur Kaante.
From then till today, his is the first name that jumps to mind when high-powered stunts are discussed or dissected. Labelled the action hero of the masses, Devgn has become synonymous with death-defying acts & daredevilry on screen.
News that has come in from the sets of Bholaa is that this time around, Ajay has pushed the bar to an altogether new high and height.
Each action sequence is being shot over 10 days. Not only have magnificent sets been created for the shoot, Ajay Devgn has once partnered with award-winning action-directors, Ramazan Bulut and RP Yadav, to design some breathtaking sequences that will shock & awe. Some of the best international technicians have also joined the Bholaa schedule.
Starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu in lead roles, the film is envisioned to be one of the biggest action films in Indian cinema. And, no stone is being spared to ensure Ajay’s dream of bringing unseen stunts to the big screen is realized. As they said, he found his calling as an action hero years ago. This time around he’s just making it bigger, better, deadlier and more enthralling. After all, action flows in his veins. Bholaa is Devgn’s ode to his lineage.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
also read
More than 800VFX artists used to create the world of Vikrant Rona
Vikrant Rona actor Kichcha Sudeepa said that the VFX in the film was a learning experience for him.
Enjoy easy, simple and intuitive navigation with a streamlined, cinematic experience with Amazon Prime Video
The newly redesigned Prime Video experience allows you to effortlessly access Prime Video’s video entertainment marketplace and subscribe to new Channels or rent movies.
A new fast-paced Korean mystery drama titled Adamas will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on 27th July
Adamas, an exciting new Korean drama sees two brothers working against a conspiracy that saw their father imprisoned for a murder he didn’t commit.