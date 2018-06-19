Ajay Devgn may reunite with Company producer Boney Kapoor for biopic; film likely to roll next year

Singham star Ajay Devgn may be gearing up to act in producer Boney Kapoor’s upcoming project, as reported by DNA.

The duo last paired in Ram Gopal Verma’s 2002 hit Company, where Boney Kapoor co-produced the Devgn crime drama. Boney may now produce another film with Ajay in the lead role. The same report states that the movie is a biopic. The second draft of the film is being worked out and other details like the director and the leading lady are yet to be finalised.

Since the project is still in a very early stage with no official contracts drawn up, Ajay and Boney have refrained from commenting on the news. However, the same report states that the movie is likely to go on floors next year. To Boney’s credit are several blockbusters like Mr. India, No Entry, Judai and Wanted. His most recent production was his late wife Sridevi’s MOM.

Devgn is currently shooting for Indra Kumar’s Total Dhamaal, the third film in Dhamaal franchise. Excitement for the fan favourite franchise film is even more this time with a highly decorated ensemble cast.

Ajay’s most recent release, Raj Kumar Gupta’s Raid, received great reviews and saw Ajay at his most comfortable as an intense and brooding income tax official.

