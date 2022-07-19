Co-created by Sidhanta Mathur and Shubham Yogi, the 6-episode series called Minus One is an ode to relationships that span across several phases. The second season will premiere exclusively on Lionsgate Play.

Following a successful first season, Lionsgate Play Originals' Minus One is all set to return with its eagerly anticipated Season 2. A beautiful tale of a couple who remain together even after their breakup was shown in the first season. By focusing on Ria and Varun's journey and their struggle to maintain or end their relationship, Season 2 promises to take this to the next level. The believable plot will carry you along on a roller-coaster of feelings, love, adulting, difficulties, and much more.

The show's co-creator, Sidhanta Mathur added, “After the success of Feels Like Home, we are delighted to once again partner with Lionsgate Play to add Minus One Season 1 to the bouquet of fabulous content they have. Minus One is an extremely relatable and funny show that beautifully captures a unique friendship, and through it tries to humanise the idea of an ex. We are also delighted to announce that we are filming a season 2, and with Lionsgate Play and especially Mrinalini Khanna's guidance, Shubham and I have been able to elevate the story to make it a way more evolved and nuanced relationship drama that will deal with the complexities of relationships through the characters of Varun and Riya. We really cannot wait for everyone to watch Minus One Season 2 as a lot of heart and hardwork has gone into it"

For Aisha Ahmed, playing Ria in the second season is special. She said, “Minus One is a special project for me. I have created memories and relationships that will stay with me forever. We shot season 1 as a family, and now Season 2 shoot has begun, and it’s great to be back on the sets with the entire cast and crew. This season is all about how Riya and Varun deal with a lot more relationship challenges, heartbreak, love and more. We have a lot of surprises in store for you, and we cannot wait for you to witness all the love we have poured into the series to make it bigger and better than ever before. Being Riya has been one of the greatest joys of my life, and I hope that people connect with her journey, as much as I have.”

Ayush Mehra, playing the role of Varun shared his thoughts saying, “It is an extremely special project for me. Minus One got popular because it was made with a lot of heart and that’s what people saw when they saw the show. We absolutely had a blast shooting it. Season 2 has been one of the most gruelling and rewarding experiences of my life as an actor and a person, and I couldn't have asked for a better support system than the team I work with every day. My director Yogi, producer Sid and Aisha, we all have an eternal bond with each other. This season we bring a fresh lens to the idea of love, friendship, and everything in between. The emotions and bond of both Ria and Varun is real and relatable and I’m sure will be loved by all our fans. I cannot wait for them to see what we have created with Minus One Season 2"

Tune into Lionsgate Play on 19th August to watch Minus One Season 2.

